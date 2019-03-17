|
Ted Rzeszuto, age 66; beloved fiancée of Gerrie Kamm; loving brother of Krystyne (the late Richard, Sr.) and the late Barbara (the late Edward) Homolka; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 to 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. . For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019