Ted Sumio Mizuno, 91, of Arlington Heights, Illinois departed May 17, 2019. Ted was the beloved husband to Itsuko Mizuno for over 60 years; loving father to Jane (George) Kawasaki, Eric Mizuno and Bruce (Lucy) Mizuno; devoted grandfather to Stephen (Ashley) Kawasaki, Jill (Matt) Pankau, Emma Kawasaki, Vivian and Lillian Mizuno and dear brother to the late Ben Mizuno, late Marge (late Aki) Fukai, Marianne (late Mitsuo) Fujita and Elmer (late Linda) Mizuno. Ted served in the U.S. Army (MIS) in Occupied Japan after being released from an Internment Camp in Topaz, Utah. He has passed on his love of photography to his grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM at The Orchard Church, 1330 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Orchard Church or Lutheran Home Foundation/Cherished Place in memory of Ted Mizuno, 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 26 to June 9, 2019