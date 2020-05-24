Ted W. Kozerski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted W. Kozerski, 93, United States Navy WWII Veteran, Former Vice President of Abart Gear and Manufacturing Co., proud Associate Degree graduate of Morton Junior College at the age of 60 and a life long Cubs fan; beloved husband of LaVergne nee Reimer; loving father of Richard (Mary) Kozerski, Janet (Late Ron) Panfil and David (Debra) Kozerski; dear grandfather of Lisa (Yusnier) Watson, Sara Kozerski, Nora Kozerski, Will (Fiance Carrie Czubala) Kozerski, Timothy Kozerski and Rob Kozerski; loving great grandfather of Reinsuy Watson; fond brother of Late Harold (Dolores) Kozerski and late Joseph (late Toni) Kozerski. Visitation and funeral services will be limited to 10 family members only and will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For additional information, contact Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St & Austin) Cicero at 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
708-652-1116
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved