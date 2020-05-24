Ted W. Kozerski, 93, United States Navy WWII Veteran, Former Vice President of Abart Gear and Manufacturing Co., proud Associate Degree graduate of Morton Junior College at the age of 60 and a life long Cubs fan; beloved husband of LaVergne nee Reimer; loving father of Richard (Mary) Kozerski, Janet (Late Ron) Panfil and David (Debra) Kozerski; dear grandfather of Lisa (Yusnier) Watson, Sara Kozerski, Nora Kozerski, Will (Fiance Carrie Czubala) Kozerski, Timothy Kozerski and Rob Kozerski; loving great grandfather of Reinsuy Watson; fond brother of Late Harold (Dolores) Kozerski and late Joseph (late Toni) Kozerski. Visitation and funeral services will be limited to 10 family members only and will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For additional information, contact Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St & Austin) Cicero at 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.