Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Teddy Gregory
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy L. Gregory


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy L. Gregory Obituary
Teddy "Ted" L. Gregory age 76 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Arnold) for 52 years. Loving father of Ted E. Gregory and Amy (Michael) Mc Donough. Cherished grandfather of Kathryn and Matthew. Dear brother of Sandra Smith. Proud uncle of Lisa Smith. Visitation on Thursday January 2, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral Service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org For info please call 847 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -