Teddy "Ted" L. Gregory age 76 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Arnold) for 52 years. Loving father of Ted E. Gregory and Amy (Michael) Mc Donough. Cherished grandfather of Kathryn and Matthew. Dear brother of Sandra Smith. Proud uncle of Lisa Smith. Visitation on Thursday January 2, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral Service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org For info please call 847 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020