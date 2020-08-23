Tekla Heminsley passed away at home on the morning of August 13, 2020. Tek was born along with her brother Tom, on June 26, 1947, to Ed and Valerie Widmann of Oak Park, Illinois. Tek graduated from Josephinum Academy, class of '65. She was a member of the Sisters of Christian Charity, where she was known as Sister Mara. While with the Sisters, Tek earned degrees from Mallinckrodt (Class of '68) and Marillac College (Class of '70). Tek left the convent and soon thereafter, she found her partner in life and love in John Heminsley. Tek and John married on December 7, 1975, and spent the remainder of their lives together, deeply in love, raising and inspiring their two children: Ian and Leslie. Tek spent more than three decades as an educator, working within the schools of the City and Archdiocese of Chicago, and the surrounding areas. In this regard, where she worked and what courses she led are irrelevant. Tek taught empathy and love and she led by example: leading a life of compassion and respect for the dignity of all people. Mrs. H moved her students, children, to do the same, and they do. Tek loved her sister Judy, her brothers Fred, Larry and Tom, daughter Leslie, son Ian, daughter-in-law Sam, granddaughter Petra, and their families. Our hearts will be forever broken. But that does not mean we cannot heal. You imprinted our souls, and in doing so you left us with the memories that will ignite the spark that lights our way forward. We love you always and forever, more than we possessed the words to express. Services to follow post-pandemic.



"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."





