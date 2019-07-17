|
age 64 of Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019. Born May 26, 1955 to Dorothy and the late Andrew C. Behof. Beloved husband of 30 years to Kristine Behof, (nee: Simmons) Dear brother to Trudy (Wayne) Tess, Dorothy (the late Ed) Morehead, Mary (Dale) Harmening, the late Andrew, John (Barb and the late Pat), Ann (Charles) Aman, Jerry, James (Paula) and Michael (Toni) Behof. Fond brother-in-law to Joseph (Wendy) and David (Julia) Simmons. Proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Terry had a passion for family, cats, electronics and travel. Visitation will be Friday, July 19th from 3-9 pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. 773-561-6874. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 20th at 11 am St. Gregory Catholic Church 5545 N. Paulina St. Chicago, IL 60640. Sign guestbook at dignitymemorial.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019