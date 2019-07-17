Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Behof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence D. (Terry) Behof


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence D. (Terry) Behof Obituary
age 64 of Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019. Born May 26, 1955 to Dorothy and the late Andrew C. Behof. Beloved husband of 30 years to Kristine Behof, (nee: Simmons) Dear brother to Trudy (Wayne) Tess, Dorothy (the late Ed) Morehead, Mary (Dale) Harmening, the late Andrew, John (Barb and the late Pat), Ann (Charles) Aman, Jerry, James (Paula) and Michael (Toni) Behof. Fond brother-in-law to Joseph (Wendy) and David (Julia) Simmons. Proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Terry had a passion for family, cats, electronics and travel. Visitation will be Friday, July 19th from 3-9 pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. 773-561-6874. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 20th at 11 am St. Gregory Catholic Church 5545 N. Paulina St. Chicago, IL 60640. Sign guestbook at dignitymemorial.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now