Terence James Donlin, 88 of River Forest, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 lovingly surrounded by family. Terence was born in Chicago on January 4th, 1931. He was the beloved husband of Mary Louise "Weezie" Donlin nee Salg. Beloved father of Mary Brigid "Molly" (Steve) Dee, Terence James "T.J.", Susan Greta (Ed) Dunphy, Anne Donlin (Armin) and Michael (Annette). Loving grandfather of Brigid, Stephen, Abby, Kate, Charlie, Tom, Terry, Michael, Colette, Nina, Maria, Bianca, Luc, and Ella. Dear brother of Helen, Marian, and Rosaleen. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Terry grew up in Chicago, attended St. Mel's Grade School, graduated from St. Phillips High School in 1948 and University of Illinios in 1957. He served in the United States Army during the Koren War. He was President of Comet Die and Engraving for 40 years. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with Weezie, his children and grandchildren at home in River Forest and his farm in Baraboo, Wisconson. A wonderful and beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sorely missed but his spirit will endure. Visitation Monday from 9:30 a.m - 10:30 a.m. at St. Giles Catholic Church 1045 N. Columbian Ave. Oak Park. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers donations to UCP Seguin Services 3100 S. Central Ave. Cicero IL. 60804 or Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Chicago Il. 60660-1017. Arrangements by Ahern Funeral Services. 708-383-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 6 to July 7, 2019