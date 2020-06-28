Terence M. Corby, age 72, died at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Julia (née Greathouse) as well as his son, Michael P. (Erin) Corby of Grant's Pass, OR, and daughter Amanda (Michael) Zink of Chicago, IL, granddaughter Julia Emaline Zink, two brothers, two sisters, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Corby was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Jean (née Wolf) Corby. A Funeral Mass will be held privately on June 29, 2020 at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, IL. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.