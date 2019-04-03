|
|
Terence Patrick O'Malley, passed away suddenly on March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Angelyn Parrilli O'Malley; loving father of Timothy Brennan O'Malley; devoted son of the late Elizabeth Jane and the late John J. O'Malley; dear brother of John J. (Joy) O'Malley, Monica (Tom Thady) O'Malley, Maureen (John) Muench, Kevin O'Malley and Eileen (Paul) Sullivan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Terry was a retired Probation Officer for Cook County and was an avid golfer. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Malachy+Precious Blood Catholic Church, 2248 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019