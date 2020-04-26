|
|
Teresa Adamus nee Lawna; age 88, of Niles, beloved wife of the late Stanislaw Adamus; loving mother of Dorothy (Jerry) Cichon; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Alexander Cichon; dear sister of the late Roman Lawny, Jozef Lawny, Antoni Lawny, Stanislawa Rembielak nee Lawna and Zosia Kmiecik nee Lawna; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins both here and in Poland. Teresa loved singing and loved being a grandmother. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Due to current conditions the services and interment were private. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020