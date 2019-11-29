Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Evelate St Andrew
7000 N. Newark Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Evelate St Andrew
7000 N. Newark Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa McGuane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Ann McGuane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Ann McGuane Obituary
Teresa Ann McGuane, age 83, Native of County Clare, Ireland. 43-year employee of the Glen View Club in Golf, previous employee of Indian Hill Club in Winnetka. Recent resident of Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles. Dear sister of Kathleen (late Tony) Brady, Monica McGuane, Sister Margaret (Flannan) McGuane O. P., Eileen (Aiden) O'Donoghue, Joe (Philomena) McGuane, Michael McGuane, the late Mary McGuane, and the late John McGuane. Fond Aunt of many, including Mary (Kevin) McGinn, James (Marianne) Brady, and John (Sarah) Brady. Family and Friends will meet for Visitation Saturday 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM at Evelate St Andrew 7000 N. Newark Ave, Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Teresa McGuane Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -