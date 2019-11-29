|
|
Teresa Ann McGuane, age 83, Native of County Clare, Ireland. 43-year employee of the Glen View Club in Golf, previous employee of Indian Hill Club in Winnetka. Recent resident of Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles. Dear sister of Kathleen (late Tony) Brady, Monica McGuane, Sister Margaret (Flannan) McGuane O. P., Eileen (Aiden) O'Donoghue, Joe (Philomena) McGuane, Michael McGuane, the late Mary McGuane, and the late John McGuane. Fond Aunt of many, including Mary (Kevin) McGinn, James (Marianne) Brady, and John (Sarah) Brady. Family and Friends will meet for Visitation Saturday 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM at Evelate St Andrew 7000 N. Newark Ave, Niles. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Teresa McGuane Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019