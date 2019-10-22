Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
1118 N. Noble St
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
1118 N. Noble St
Chicago, IL
Teresa Mirabella

Teresa Mirabella Obituary
Teresa Mirabella nee Jakiela, age 77. Beloved wife of 53 years to Philip; loving mother of the late Robert; cherished sister of Jozefa Maczuga and Antonina (Stanislaw) Borek; dearest aunt, cousin and friend of many. Teresa was president for over 30 years at the Anawim shelter for homeless men. The Anawim Women's Shelter was Teresa's latest project which is nearing completion. She received countless awards and certificates including from the President of Poland and the Nursing Excellence GEM award in the Volunteerism and Service category as a registered nurse. Teresa was also a member of the Polish-Siberian Exile Association. Her work and mission will go on and therefore in lieu flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to Anawim, 1125 N. Cleaver St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago. Funeral services Thursday at Holy Trinity Church, 1118 N. Noble St, Chicago beginning with a lying in state from 9 am until time of Mass at 10 am. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For funeral information please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
