Teresa J. Pacyniak "Dziunia" nee Grygo, age 71; loving wife of Thaddeus Pacyniak; dearest mother of Adam (Rene) and Peter; cherished sister of Bozena (Taduesz) Wozniak; fond sister-in-law of Bernard (Basia) the late John (the late Jadwiga). Visitation Friday August 23, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles IL. Funeral Service Saturday August 24, 2019 at 8:45 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for 9:30 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019