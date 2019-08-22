Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Teresa Pacyniak
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
1948 - 2019
Teresa J. Pacyniak "Dziunia" nee Grygo, age 71; loving wife of Thaddeus Pacyniak; dearest mother of Adam (Rene) and Peter; cherished sister of Bozena (Taduesz) Wozniak; fond sister-in-law of Bernard (Basia) the late John (the late Jadwiga). Visitation Friday August 23, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles IL. Funeral Service Saturday August 24, 2019 at 8:45 AM to St. John Brebeuf Church for 9:30 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
