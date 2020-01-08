Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Scola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Scola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Scola Obituary
Teresa Scola nee Kolkana. Beloved wife of Bernard "Ben" Scola. Dear mother of Timothy (Christine) Powers and Katie Chleborad. Loving stepmother of Dan (Dianna), David (Charlene), Marie (Eric) Larsen, Alison (Charles) McLaughlin. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jessica), Christopher, Kaitlyn, David, AJ, Ellen, Megan, Kara, Brenna, Mary Kathryn, Ryan, Reaghan, Haley, Alex, and Lily. Fond sister of Bill, Jim, Bernadette, Bonnie, Diana and Michael. Loving aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation continues Saturday from 11:30 A.M. until Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd. Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For info: (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -