|
|
Teresa Scola nee Kolkana. Beloved wife of Bernard "Ben" Scola. Dear mother of Timothy (Christine) Powers and Katie Chleborad. Loving stepmother of Dan (Dianna), David (Charlene), Marie (Eric) Larsen, Alison (Charles) McLaughlin. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jessica), Christopher, Kaitlyn, David, AJ, Ellen, Megan, Kara, Brenna, Mary Kathryn, Ryan, Reaghan, Haley, Alex, and Lily. Fond sister of Bill, Jim, Bernadette, Bonnie, Diana and Michael. Loving aunt of many. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation continues Saturday from 11:30 A.M. until Mass 12:00 Noon at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) & Meier Rd. Mt. Prospect. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For info: (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020