Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Terese M. McKenna

Terese M. McKenna Obituary
Terese M. McKenna (nee Brennan) age 89, late of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Beloved wife and Best friend of the late John McKenna. Loving and devoted mother to Mary (Tim) Whitehead, Cathy (Tom) McLaughlin, Rita (Phil) Dix, John, Patrick (Sharon) and Terese (Patrick CFD) Cleary. Proud grandmother of James (Monica), Thomas, Catie, Joseph, Sarah, Jack, Daniel, Matthew, Tess and Stella. Cherished aunt to many. Family, friends and all who knew Terese remember her as a loving and beautiful person. All were touched by her warmth and kindness. Out of concern for everyone's safety, burial services will be private with a Memorial Mass to celebrate the Life of Terese to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
