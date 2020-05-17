Terese Rose Mulkern Terry
1938 - 2020
Terese Rose Mulkern Terry, dancer, writer and reference librarian, died Friday May 8 in San Francisco at the age of 82. She was born January 27, 1938 in Chicago and spent her childhood swimming and skating on Lake Michigan, and dancing every minute she could. She toured the U.S. and Canada as the "swing girl" in a dance troup before graduating Loyola University in June 1959 and marrying John Terry on December 31, 1960. Four children, seven interstate moves, and one master's degree later, she pursued a career as a librarian, spending twenty years as a business reference librarian at the Lippincott Library of the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, while writing for specialized business reference publications and maintaining a website, BizRefDesk.com, devoted to information science. She retired and left Philadelphia for the West in 2011, where she immediately started searching out dance classes to continue her avocation. She was predeceased by two children, Rosalind and Gregory. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, her children Michael and Deirdre, daughters-in-law Laura Turiano and Rebeca Walker-Marquez, grandchildren Gregory Elias Terry, James Dunigan Terry, and Clara Honor Terry, and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends. Her life will be celebrated at a mass on May 18 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend via a live stream on St. Ignatius Church's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr16OK0P1tw


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
