1/
Teresita V. Holcomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresita V. Holcomb (nee Villafuerte), age 74. Beloved wife of David. Devoted mother of Joan (Jaime) Marcelo and Angelica (Emmanuel) King. Loving grandmother of Jeremy, Justin and James. Dear sister of Sr. Edna, Sylvia, Cecelia, Ida, Antonio and Paul. Many years of service with AT&T. Visitation Sunday 4-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday 8:45 AM from the funeral home to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Rd., Orland Park for 10 AM Mass. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral
08:45 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 9, 2020
Our thoughts are with you all. Auntie Tita was a big part of my childhood memories.
❤ Jema Justin Xander and Tony
Jema Holmes
Family
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
July 9, 2020
We would like to express our sincere condolences to you and your family
Arnel,Josie,Racquel and Lianna Francisco
Family
July 9, 2020
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Manny & Tessie & Family Zurbano
July 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy- Uncle Mark,
Auntie Elvie & family
Mario DeLeon
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved