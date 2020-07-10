Teresita V. Holcomb (nee Villafuerte), age 74. Beloved wife of David. Devoted mother of Joan (Jaime) Marcelo and Angelica (Emmanuel) King. Loving grandmother of Jeremy, Justin and James. Dear sister of Sr. Edna, Sylvia, Cecelia, Ida, Antonio and Paul. Many years of service with AT&T. Visitation Sunday 4-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday 8:45 AM from the funeral home to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Rd., Orland Park for 10 AM Mass. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
