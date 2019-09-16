Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Terrance Lewis Palmer Obituary
Terrance Lewis Palmer, Age 75. From Glenview, Illinois, originally from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Beloved husband of Barbara for 51 years. Very loving father of Stacey Palmer and Jared Palmer (Lisa Frank). Proud Papa of Ryan, Jack, and Madelyn. Dear brother of Allen (Diane) and the late Joyce Stark and Richard Palmer. Devoted nephew of Golda Solomon. He will be greatly missed by loving cousins, nephews, nieces, beloved friends, and his devoted dog, Beau. Memorial Service, Tuesday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Pennsylvania Plaza #1204, New York, NY 10001, www.hemophilia.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
