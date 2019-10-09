|
|
Terrell "Terry" Given, age 67, of Northbrook, IL, passed away on October 6, 2019. He was loved by his wife Sallie Lee Given nee Meyer; children Brian and Courtney Given; siblings Susan (the late Harry J.) Bobin, Pam (Neil) Ott, Jan (Bill) Pochis, the late JoAnne (John) Mosele, and the late Kimberly Maze-Larson. Fond uncle of Trevor Larson and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Shirley Sophie nee Steinert and John Terrell Given. Visitation: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service: Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m.at Grace Lutheran Church, 2245 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment private. No flowers, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Evanston, IL 60201. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019