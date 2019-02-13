Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 1st St
Cary, IL 60013
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
410 North First St
Cary, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
410 North First St.
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Lippert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence A. Lippert


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrence A. Lippert Obituary
Terrence A. Lippert, age 59, of Cary, Illinois passed away on February 10th, 2019, in the company of his loving family after a long and courageous battle with appendix cancer. Terry was born to John and Margaret "Marge" in 1959. He married the love of his life, Mary (McCue), in 1983. Together Mary and Terry raised three wonderful and loving children. Surviving as his legacy, pride and joy: Tera Peplow (Michael), Matthew (Molly) and Bryan. He will be watching over his two beloved granddaughters: Adalyn "Addie" Lippert and Chase Peplow along with his granddogs, Brody and Blizzard. Terry was adored by his sister Cathy Cameron (Jerry) along with his McCue family and several nieces and nephews. He is also greatly missed by the McGee family and his colleagues and friends at Callero & Callero and the Tuckers at CDI Corp. Terry was an amazing father, husband, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, mentor and coach to many. He will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by all.Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9-11AM, with a Funeral Mass starting at 11AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 North First St, Cary, IL. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to appendix cancer research through the ACPMP Research Foundation at acpmp.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.