|
|
Terrence Charles Christian of Flossmoor, IL , age 71, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Kenneth Paul and Patricia Christian; Beloved husband of Deborah Christian; loving father of Carrie (Friedrich) Glas and Kyle (T.J.) Beres; Papa of Alyssa, Tyler, Owen and Eli; brother of Renny (Mark) Arensberg, John Christian and the late Kenny Paul Christian II (Micki); cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Terry was born and raised in Junction City, Kansas. Served as a Captain in the Army Reserves and received the Distinguished Military Student Award. Attended Loyola University where he met his wife of 49 years . Graduated from Coyne College, specializing in HVAC . Most of his career was spent working for a family owned Chicago company, Seco Refrigeration. Terry enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family, traveling with his wife and going on adventures with friends, gourmet club family and loved playing with his grandkids. Visitation Saturday, July 6th, 2019 10-11am and memorial mass 11am at Infant Jesus of Prague Church 1120 Douglas Avenue, Flossmoor, IL 60422.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019