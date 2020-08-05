Terrence "Terry" Collins, Navy Veteran, Retired Chicago Fire Department - Battalion Chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Beloved husband of Esther (nee Narea)
Loving father of Terrence "Terry" (Jennifer) and Brian (Amanda) Collins.
Fond Grandfather of Terrence "TJ" Collins, Jr., and Aidan Collins.
Beloved son of the late James and Anna Collins.
Dear Brother of Mary Ellen Collins and the late Jimmy (late Helen) Collins.
Fond brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00-9:00PM at Damer-Kaminski Funeral Home and Crematorium
7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice IL 60458.
Funeral Friday 9:00 AM from the Funeral Home to St. Joseph Church, Summit, IL Mass 10:00 AM.
Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Information: 708-496-0200 kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com