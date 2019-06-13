|
Terrence J. Creech, 73, of Lombard. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kavanagh); father of Daniel (Lehua), Andrew (Kendra), Paul (Breann), and Carol (Brock) Kostelny; grandfather of Jared, Carter, Brady, Jackson, Lily, Bennett, and Hannah; brother of Sally Creech-Welter; brother-in-law to Carol Casey and Fred (Dawn) Kavanagh. Memorial Mass Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For info and condolences, visit www.PedersenRyberg.com or call 630-834-1133.
