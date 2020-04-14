Home

The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
Terrence J. Rohman

Terrence J. Rohman Obituary
78 of Minooka, IL passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Lionel and Anne (nee Murphy) Rohman and his wife, Judith (nee Cavanaugh). Terrence is survived by his daughters Laura (Randolph) Farmer of Morris, IL and Amy (Jeffrey) Friant of Naperville, IL; grandchildren Tia and Andrew Featherston, Hunter Farmer and Moira, Keegan, and Keira Friant; great grandchildren, Marley Featherston, Lily Mae Belle Shall and Alessandro Servino Calderon, Jr. Private Interment Service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL. on April 13, 2020. For more information 815. 467-1234 or visit the Memorial Tribute for Terrence at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
