Terry Kennedy passed away on September 8th at the age of 73. He is survived by his family: Janet, Anne (Jesse) Otzen, Katy (Kevin) O'Donnell, and Lauren (Mitch) Tharp; and grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, Parker, Paige, Caroline, and Amelia. Terry graduated from Thornridge in 1964 as Athlete of the Year. He attended Indiana State University on a football scholarship and was Captain of the team. Terry coached the Thornridge Falcons for over 13 years and was the Varsity Head Football Coach at Thornwood for 11 years. He remains the most successful coach in the Thunderbird's history. In 2006, Terry was asked to return as Interim Head Coach of the Falcons. He accepted the position on the condition he would only coach with the "dream team" - his former coaching staff. He led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 1993 and on to the Class 6A quarterfinals. That year, he was named Times Coach of the Year. Terry's love for the game radiated in everything he did and he touched many lives as a coach, mentor, and Dean of Students. His larger than life attitude and witty banter will be missed by many...and boy could he dance the Funky Chicken!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019