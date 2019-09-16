Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
Terrence M. Glynn Obituary
Beloved husband of Denise (nee Braverman) Glynn. Loving father of Brian (Jenny) Glynn and Katie (Jacob) Adeszko. Proud papa of Brady, Nolan, Brendan, Maeve Glynn, Hadley, Paisley Adeszko. Fond brother of Pat (Don) Mrozek. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
