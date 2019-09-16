|
|
Beloved husband of Denise (nee Braverman) Glynn. Loving father of Brian (Jenny) Glynn and Katie (Jacob) Adeszko. Proud papa of Brady, Nolan, Brendan, Maeve Glynn, Hadley, Paisley Adeszko. Fond brother of Pat (Don) Mrozek. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be appreciated.
