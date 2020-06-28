Terrence M. King, 68, June 25,2020. Retired from the Cook County Assessor's Office. Beloved husband of Denise E. (nee Laverty). Loving father of Timothy P. King. Dear brother of Kathleen (Robert) Cahill, Barbara (William) Lynch, Geraldine (James) Carr, Michael (Therese) King, Maureen Pratscher, Mary Kay (James) Stalley, Margaret King and the late Thomas, Timothy, Patricia, Edward, Colleen and James. Beloved brother-in-law of Mary Anne (the late Thomas) Keating, Terence (Sherry) and the late Francis (the late Doreen) Laverty. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (ATTENDANCE IS 50 PEOPLE AT A TIME, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED). A private family Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Cajetan Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maple Morgan Park Food Pantry 11030 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643 or Project Onward 1200 W. 35th St. Chicago, IL. 60609. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.