Terrence M. King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence M. King, 68, June 25,2020. Retired from the Cook County Assessor's Office. Beloved husband of Denise E. (nee Laverty). Loving father of Timothy P. King. Dear brother of Kathleen (Robert) Cahill, Barbara (William) Lynch, Geraldine (James) Carr, Michael (Therese) King, Maureen Pratscher, Mary Kay (James) Stalley, Margaret King and the late Thomas, Timothy, Patricia, Edward, Colleen and James. Beloved brother-in-law of Mary Anne (the late Thomas) Keating, Terence (Sherry) and the late Francis (the late Doreen) Laverty. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (ATTENDANCE IS 50 PEOPLE AT A TIME, FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED). A private family Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Cajetan Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maple Morgan Park Food Pantry 11030 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, IL 60643 or Project Onward 1200 W. 35th St. Chicago, IL. 60609. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved