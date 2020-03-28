|
Age 71; Retired CPD; Proud BPAA member, passed at home while surrounded by his family; Loving husband of 49 years to Donna, nee Clarkson; Beloved father to Susie (John) Martin, Kelly (Clint) Wingate, Terry (Sarah) O'Connor, the late James Patrick O'Connor, Bill (Julie) O'Connor, and Marty (Samantha) O'Connor; Adored grandfather of Sarah, Jimmy, Jack, Kevin, Bridget, Molly, Ryan, Charlie, Caitlin, Erin, Eileen, Terry, David, and Leah; He will be missed by his sister, Patsy O'Connor, as he reunites with his brothers Bob, Tom, and Jack, and his parents, Catherine and Patrick O'Connor; Dear brother-in-law to Debbie and Mike Kelly, and Denise and John Coughlin; He was a favorite uncle and cousin to many, and he was a cherished friend to all that knew him; Terry will be remembered by the smile that he always wore, his never-ending supply of jokes, and the stories he shared for every occasion. All Funeral Services are Private, and a Celebration of Life, in honor of Terry, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Masses will be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2020