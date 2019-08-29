|
Terrence Alan "Terry" Murray, age 57, of Aurora, IL, passed away in the evening of August 25, 2019, surrounded by the love of his friends and family.
Terry was a loving brother and friend, an avid nature enthusiast, and an adventurer. Terry had a way to put a smile on anyone's face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his six siblings: James Patrick (Sue), Jean Patricia (Jeff) Hannig, Kevin Edward, Michael John (Sandy Weindling), Maureen Jane, John Brian; his fiancé, Miriam Ponce.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Join Terry's family and friends in celebrating his life on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. Additional visitation to follow on Saturday, August 31, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to celebrate his life of laughter to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kane County Audubon Society, 513 S. 13th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. Tributes may be also left on Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com.
