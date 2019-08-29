Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence Murray Obituary
Terrence Alan "Terry" Murray, age 57, of Aurora, IL, passed away in the evening of August 25, 2019, surrounded by the love of his friends and family.

Terry was a loving brother and friend, an avid nature enthusiast, and an adventurer. Terry had a way to put a smile on anyone's face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Terry is survived by his six siblings: James Patrick (Sue), Jean Patricia (Jeff) Hannig, Kevin Edward, Michael John (Sandy Weindling), Maureen Jane, John Brian; his fiancé, Miriam Ponce.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Join Terry's family and friends in celebrating his life on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. Additional visitation to follow on Saturday, August 31, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to celebrate his life of laughter to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kane County Audubon Society, 513 S. 13th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. Tributes may be also left on Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now