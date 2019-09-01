|
Terrence P. Butterfield;Age 56; Loving father of Maggie Marie; Dear brother of Mary Ellen (Lupe) Garcia, Marty (Ronnie) and Christine Trocellier; Cherished uncle of Bianca, John Carlos, Jeremy, Kelly Rose, and Daniel, and great-nephew Gianni; Devoted son of the late John and Agnes Butterfield; Terry will be missed by many cousins and friends; Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the ; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019