On the morning of July 2, 2019, Terrence "Terry" P. Harrity died at home at the age of 71. Terry was the youngest son of John (Jack) and Mary Harrity who came to Chicago from Westport, County Mayo, Ireland. They raised their 10 children in the DePaul neighborhood that became the backdrop to Terry's life and the subject of many large stories he entertained us with. Terry attended St. Vincent DePaul High School and Amundsen-Mayfair Junior College. Terry worked for Otis Elevator, helping to erect the elevator in the former Sears Tower. In later years, Terry was the beloved bartender at Big John's Bar and Grill ("that joint had a real nice menu") and Tripoli Tap ("excellent ragu") for many years.



Terry served in the US Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.



Terry was preceded in death by brothers Edward, John, James, Tom and Rev. Patrick Harrity. He is survived by his sisters, Ann M (Nancy) Eisenmenger, Catherine (John) Cwiklinski, and Sheila Harrity and one brother, Daniel (Peggy) Harrity, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who provided him much care and support. We will miss him dearly. "Thanks ma, I'm cool." A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019