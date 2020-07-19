1/
TERRENCE PIERZGA
TERRENCE PIERZGA, devoted son of the late Leona (nee Stachnik) & the late Ted Pierzga; loving brother of Thomas, Lawrence, late Theodore (Jorene) & late Daniel (late Marcy) Pierzga; dear uncle of Jaime Pierzga-Tujo; dearest great uncle of Anthony; fond nephew of Virginia, late Dolores & late Frank Stachnik, late Julia (late Michael) Paniak, late Joseph, late Walter (late Helen) & late Edward Stachnik; fond cousin to many. Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9-11 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or wwwZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
