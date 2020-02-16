Home

Terrence R. Mrakava


1945 - 2020
Terrence R. Mrakava Obituary
age 74, best friend and companion of Janice Rigan. Husband of the late June A., nee Johnson. Loving father of Anthony E. (Carolyn Nowakowski) Caciopo. Fond brother of Carol (Donald) Birmingham and Thomas (Madeline) Mrakava. Grandfather of Karla and Katarina Rigan. Uncle of nieces and a nephew. Preceded in death by father Frank and mother Florence, nee Kowolsky. Services private. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
