Terrence Joseph Sheridan, 81, was born in Chicago on February 2, 1938, and passed on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family: beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Scott (Kelly) and Lynn (Kurt) Lichte; adoring grandfather of Kevin, Gwen, Jill, and Kendall; retired longtime employee of ComEd; and avid golfer; Visitation Wednesday at 9AM from Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont, Chicago; to St. William Church for Mass at 10AM; info 773-622-9300 or www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019