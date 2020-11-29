Terri C. Jacobs nee Cohan. Beloved mother of Sally Jacobs and Steven (Lynsy) Jacobs. Proud Grandmother of Veronica and Benjamin Mingle and Charles and Harper Jacobs. Cherished sister of Mark Cohan. Dear aunt of Cara Freedman and David Cohan. Fond cousin of Richard and Doug Taylor. Will be missed by many friends. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACLU of Illinois, 150 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 600 Chicago, Il 60601 action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-illinois
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com