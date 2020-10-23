1/1
Terri L. Sola
(Nee Johnson), age 66. Devoted mother of Traci (Matt) Fritz, Bob (Mary Therese) Sola, & Kristi (Matt) Dvorak. Dearest grandmother of 12: Luke, Eli, Joe, Isabella, Amelia, Mary, Theo, Ben, William, Henry, Khloe, & Tristan. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving sister to Steve (Cindy) Johnson, & Scott (Caren) Johnson. Beloved partner to Richard Grist. 2nd mother to many through the years. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlene and Bob Johnson. Her family was her life. Terri loved shopping for presents for her grandchildren. She was happiest enjoying a meal with her family, laughing, and talking, with her dogs Gigi and Peanut snuggled up nearby. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER. In lieu of flowers, donations to TLC Animal Shelter, 13016 W. 151st St, Homer Glen, Il 60491, would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
