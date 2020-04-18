Home

Terrie Sue Butterfield


1946 - 2020
Terrie Sue Butterfield Obituary
Terrie Sue Butterfield, 73, of Downers Grove, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020. She was born April 18, 1946 in Rhinelander, WI, the daughter of the late Reynold and Lucille (Van Court) Butterfield.

In keeping with Terrie's wishes, private family services were held. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2020
