Terry B. Stanton, 84, of Lake Leelanau, MI, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Northport Highlands.
Terry graduated from New Trier High School in 1953. He helped to establish a youth wrestling program in Chicago called Beat the Streets.
Private family graveside services have been held at Beechwood Cemetery, Leland, MI.
Please share condolences with Terry's family at www.martinson.info.
Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020