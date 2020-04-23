Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry B. Stanton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry B. Stanton Obituary
Terry B. Stanton, 84, of Lake Leelanau, MI, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Northport Highlands.

Terry graduated from New Trier High School in 1953. He helped to establish a youth wrestling program in Chicago called Beat the Streets.

Private family graveside services have been held at Beechwood Cemetery, Leland, MI.

Please share condolences with Terry's family at www.martinson.info.

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -