Terry Diamond, 55, beloved son of Esther Diamond and loving brother of Mark Diamond was killed on August 16, 2020 by a drunk driver. A graveside service will be held Monday, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Due to current COVID-19 state restrictions, there is a 50 person limit for attendance. A celebration of Terry's life will follow on Monday, 4:00 PM at CC Grove, 8258 Kean Avenue, Willow Springs, IL 60480. No restrictions on the number of attendees. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.