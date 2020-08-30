1/1
Terry Diamond
Terry Diamond, 55, beloved son of Esther Diamond and loving brother of Mark Diamond was killed on August 16, 2020 by a drunk driver. A graveside service will be held Monday, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Due to current COVID-19 state restrictions, there is a 50 person limit for attendance. A celebration of Terry's life will follow on Monday, 4:00 PM at CC Grove, 8258 Kean Avenue, Willow Springs, IL 60480. No restrictions on the number of attendees. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
CC Grove
AUG
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
August 29, 2020
REST IN PEACE, TERRRY...

Harry Gio and Family
Harry Gio
Neighbor
