Terry Goodman (née Vidak) age 88, beloved wife of the late Don Goodman, happily married for 67 years; loving mother of Jeff (Colleen) Goodman, Sherri (Bob) Silva and Lori (Brian) Lukanich; cherished grandmother of Brian (Maddy) Lukanich, Allison Lukanich (Andrew Kimmons) and Danielle Lukanich; great grandmother of the adorable Ellis; dear sister of Tom (Pat) Vidak; preceded in death by her brother Emil Vidak and her sister Barb Tucky. Terry cherished time spent with family, especially the time spent in Florida golfing with Don and her many friends. She was an excellent cook who loved to entertain and enjoyed a Canadian Club at cocktail hour. Terry was always up for a good card game. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Due to the pandemic, services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com .



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
