Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Norbert Church
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Terry Healy Obituary
Healy, Terry-Dear son of the late Dorothy (nee Chambers) and Donald; fond brother of Don (Lynne), Doreen, Diane (Tony) DePippo, Debbie, Dennis, David (Lisa), Mary (Ken) Carlyon, Tim (Lora), and the late James (Lisa), Monica, and Kenneth; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:45 a.m. going to St. Norbert Church in Northbrook for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Interment private. Terry was a longtime employee as a systems analyst with JP Morgan Chase. In lieu of flowers donations to Pioneer Center for Human Services - 4031 W. Dayton St. McHenry, IL 60050 would be appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019
