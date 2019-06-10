Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Jasinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Jasinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Jasinski Obituary
Artist, Chef, Coach, Teacher, Outdoorsman, Devoted Husband, Dear Uncle, Son and Friend – Terry Jasinski, age 63 passed away June 6, 2019. Terry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Krucina Jasinski: his beloved parents, Stanley and Marilyn (nee Kolina) Jasinski; and mother-in-Law, Mitzi Krucina; his adored sister, Sheri (Bill) Krizman; sister-in-laws, Cathy (Johnson) Jasinski, Kristine (Harold "Jeff") Krucina Monken, and Kathleen Krucina; brother-in-laws, Ken Krucina and Keith Krucina. Devoted Godfather to Andrew (Ashley) Jasinski and Morgan (Rachel) Krucina; and uncle to 14 beautiful nieces and nephews plus his cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Terry leaves behind countless friends through work, school, church, frequented shops, and many neighbors in Flossmoor, Munster and Crown Point. Terry was preceded in death by brother, Gerry Jasinski; his grandparents; his father-in-law, Matthew "Butch" Krucina; and adored nephew, Matt Krucina. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kish Funeral Home 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Thursday's Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. and will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church 321 E. Joliet St. (Rte. 231) Crown Point, IN. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's honor to UofC Medicine Hematology/Oncology or . www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now