|
|
Terry Paulson (nee Katt) left us from her life on earth, and passed into her spritual life on June 17, 2019
Born on Dec. 17, 1956, and spending some of her childhood in the Bensenville, Illinois area, when it was still partly a farming community, she later moved to Chicago and attended Roosevelt high school.
Her love for horses and animals bestowed her with a sympathetic heart, and through her life's journeys, work or play, Terry always liked making connections with new people.
She also enjoyed therapeutic pursuits such as drawing, word puzzles, collectibles, jewelry making, movies, and especially music of a wide variety.
Cubs and Bears seasons were always anxiously anticipated, and she excelled at cooking her favorite family recipe lasagna, among other hearty dishes. Planting her own garden tomatoes, and feeding the squirrels and birds, became a ritual.
She is loved and missed, and survived by her beloved mother, Joan Cushing Langer; sister, Geri; daughter, Jesse Sluss; daughter, Casandra and husband Mike; friends and acquaintances, her boyfriend and their two cats.
A private memorial was held, with spreading of her ashes and music played per her wishes. Always in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019