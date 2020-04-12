|
|
Terry (Whitey) Pearson was born on May 14, 1929 in Mundelein, IL. Died on April 2, 2020 in Chicago. He is survived by his four children, Terry A. Pearson, Mary C. (James) Dunlavy, Kevin L. Pearson and Karen F. Pearson. Granddaughter-in-law, Mavreen Dunlavy; and three great-grandchildren, Kyla, James and Braden Dunlavy. Preceded in death by parents, Bertil and Olga Pearson; brother, Carl Pearson; and grandson, Christopher J. Dunlavy.
Whitey played basketball at Senn High School in Chicago and went on to play Division 1 basketball for The University of Kentucky. After leaving Kentucky, he married Hilde Catino and began working for Catino Builders in Arlington Heights where he was a salesman and builder. He then went to work at WCFL Radio in "on air" sales. After this, he got his dream job at WGN TV as an account executive where he worked from 1969-2002, 33 years. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and especially liked the Cubs and Bulls, and attended many Bears games with a life-long friend. He kept in shape by swimming daily at the Chicago Athletic Club and being a member at Bob-O-Link Golf Course. His leisure time was spent at Gene & Georgetti's where he was a founding member of the Mahogany Club. He had so many of his own words for things, and if you knew him this will bring you a chuckle. His car was his sled, eating a meal was groceries and an iron horse was a train. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Interment is private, with a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kyle Schwarber's charity, Schwarber's Heroes at schwarbersheroes.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020