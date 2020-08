of Hanover, MA, formerly of Sparta, NJ and Melrose Park, IL, died peacefully on August 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Terry proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After his military service, he worked for Dun and Bradstreet and Computer Horizons, then Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, NJ. He was the beloved husband of 29 years to Colleen P. (Moody) Graham. Loving stepfather of Christine Begley of Norwalk, CT, Michael Begley of Jefferson, NJ, and Maureen Sheehan of Norwell, MA. Brother of Lee Graham of FL and Kim Graham of Chicago, IL. Uncle of Bill, Brian, Joe, and John Graham of IL. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be livestreamed on Saturday, August 15th at 1 PM here: https://keohane.com/services/terry-s-graham/ In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terry may be made to ALS One, 8 Industrial Way, Whitman, MA 02382 or alsone.org . Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Terry's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting Terry's service page on www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory/message or leaving a recorded "Video Hug". For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.