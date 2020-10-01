1/1
Terry S. Sidlow
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Terry S. Sidlow, age 77, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, formerly of Brookfield, North Riverside, Clarendon Hills and Darien, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Home in Naperville. He was born July 28, 1943 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved husband of Mary Lou Sidlow (nee Tunno), whom he married August 7, 1965, loving father of Geoffrey (fiancee, Alison Hinchey) Sidlow and the late Timothy T. Jennifer (nee Samaska) Sidlow, adored grandfather of Daniel and Kara Sidlow; Anna Lynn Sidlow. Terry will be missed dearly by his dog, Finnegan.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, IL 60540. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM at the church. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
