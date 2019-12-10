|
Terry Westbrook, age 73, of Winnetka. Beloved husband of Victoria Nelson, nee Stephan. Loving father of David (Maria Lind) Westbrook, Matthew (Laura Perry) Westbrook and stepfather of Christopher Nelson (Mary Kidney) and Paul Nelson. Dear grandpa of Warren, Joseph, Frances, Jack, Isabel and Henry. Kind brother of Judy (Larry Meyers) Westbrook Meyers. Terry was a devoted Michigan Football fan.
Funeral Service Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skoke, Illinois 60077 with a Celebration of Life following at 12:00 p.m. at Exmoor Country Club, 700 Vine Avenue, Highland Park, Illinois 60035.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, Illinois.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019