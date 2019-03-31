|
|
Tess A. Belli of Libertyville, IL died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary, her beloved husband of 64 years Edo, and her son Allen. She is survived by her son James (Karen) Belli , daughters Andrea (Whit) Shepard and Tina (Gary) Moulton and daughter-in-law LuAnn. She was the devoted grandmother of Debbie (Stu) Short, Kim (John) Humphreys, Susie (Patrick) Hardiman, Janine (Keith) Hogan, Sabrina (Greg) Pretsch, Bianca Belli, Tessa Aiossa and Amanda (Bruce) Arnold. She was the proud great grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of one. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 Wadsworth, IL (847) 244-4161. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe at Marytown, 1600 West Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019