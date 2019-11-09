Home

Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Thad S. Dabrowski

Thad S. Dabrowski Obituary
Thad S. Dabrowski, age 88, US Army Veteran.

Loving brother of Dorothy (Ralph J.) Amelio. Son of the late Frank and the late Sophie Dabrowski. Fond uncle of Ralph C. (Lori) and Victoria Amelio. Great uncle of Ava, Xander and Raglan. Thad was a retired English teacher, CPS, for 40 years. Graduate of Loyola University (B.S. Hum.) and Northwestern University (M.A. English). Past Director of Polish Arts Club of Chicago. Former Judge for Chicago International Film Festival. Life-long Member of Kosciusko Foundation. Member of Screen Educators Society. He was truly a Renaissance man.

Visitation Sunday, November 10th, 4-8 P.M. at the Original Rago Brothers Funeral Chapel (Giancola Funeral Directors) 7751 W. Irving Park Road. Funeral Monday, 9 A.M. from the funeral home, 10 A.M. Mass at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a . Info 773-625-7751
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019
