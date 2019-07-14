Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Thad Walter Penn


1920 - 2019
Thad Walter Penn Obituary
Thad Walter "Ted" Penn, 99, of Libertyville, IL died peacefully at home on July 11, 2019. Ted was born March 2, 1920 in South Chicago. Ted served as a medic in the Army Air Corps during WWII, received orthopedic training at Hines VA Hospital, and later set up a private practice in Lake County. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Verna and Walter, siblings Ed (Martha), Bob (Lorraine) & Irene (Joe), and wife Sheila (née Walsh). He's survived by his children, Michael, Mark, Tim (Nicki), Daniel, Karenmary (Kevin), Ian and grandchildren, Chelsea, Kip, Chloe, Caiden, Colton. A wake will be held at McMurrough Funeral Chapel in Libertyville on July 16 from 4-8pm. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville on July 17 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to or Northern Illinois Food Bank. Funeral Info (847) 362-2626
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
